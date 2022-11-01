Why am I so stupid?’: Naeema Butt in latest video

Actor and model Naeema Butt shared her latest video on social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

Naeema Butt lip-synched dialogues “Uff mere khuda..kitni bari bewaoof this main tabhi yeh sab horaha hai. Mere saath aur tabhi aisi haalat main hoon” in the viral video.

It is pertinent to mention that Naeema Butt has quite a fanbase on the picture and video-sharing platform. She shares pictures of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she posted a clip from the sets of her ongoing serial “Fraud“.

The viral video started with a close up of her and then we see her co-star Ahsan Khan. Ellie Goulding’s song “Love Me Like You Do” is heard in the video.

About the serial, the serial tells the story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating. The main plot is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was deceived by a con man in the name of marriage.

Naeema Butt plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Mikaal Zulfiqar) – in the show, while Khan essays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the conman and now husband of Tooba.

The cast also features Asma Abbas, Mehmood Aslam, Saifi Hassan, Nida Mumtaz, Rabia Kulsoom and others.

The superhit project airs every Saturday at 8PM PST only on ARY Digital.

