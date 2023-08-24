Waiter harasses customer over tip

In a bizarre case, a waiter of a French restaurant harassed a customer for not tipping him enough.

A foreign news agency reported that an Italian man dined at an expensive restaurant in the French town of Saint Tropez. He tipped the waiter €500 (Rs162,612). It was 10 per cent of the bill.

The waiter was dissatisfied with the amount. He chased and reprimanded the customer.

The waiter told the customer, who was satisfied with the amount he paid, that he expected 20 per cent of the bill as a tip.

The guest’s friend accused the waiter of pressurizing them to “rectify their mistake”. He demanded a tip of €1000 instead.

Saint Tropez hosts expensive restaurants, with some of them having a minimum expenditure policy.

Customers get into bizarre situations often and are asked to pay additional costs for ridiculous reasons.

