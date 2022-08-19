Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s promo goes viral

HBO released a new promo of much anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and it is going viral on social media.

The new promo of the show showed dragons, wars and family politics of House Targaryen. The trademark Game Of Thrones intro music can be heard in the clip as well.

The show, set 200 years before the events in the novel series A Song Of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, will release on August 21 on the web show and movie streaming portal.

It is based on the characters and prequel book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. He has co-written it alongside Ryan J. Condale, Sara Hessm Charmaine De Grate, Gabe Fonseca, Kevin Lau, Ira Parker and Eileen Shim.

The direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans portray Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Otto Hightower.

