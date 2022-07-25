Trailer of Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragons goes viral

The official trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is going viral on social media.

The trailer shows the violent House Targaryen fighting for the Iron Throne. It shows the characters being concerned of how dangerous it can be for anyone who claims it.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

“It’s incredible how much better this looks compared to basically every other fantasy show of the last couple of years. This looks like everything I ever wanted from Dance of Dragons.”

“I really like how each dragon has its own look, they’re not basically copied and pasted from one. They seem to all be different sizes and colours which makes this show seem like more attention was paid to the detail.”

“Costumes, visuals, dragons, casting.. all looks perfect, fingers crossed the story is as such🤞”

This nearly looks and feels bigger than the final season of Game of Thrones. The work that went into this series will not go unnoticed. It looks incredible. Well done, HBO… Well done…

“I hope we get to see the Lannisters a lot too. I’d love to see them before they became the richest house. Plotting and planning but still loyal to the Targaryens out of convenience.”

“This show has big shoes to fill, but it’s gonna be pretty damn good.”

Related – Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings’ fans ready for battle

House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events in the novel series A Song Of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, will stream from August 21 this year.

The realm’s delight. Attend the #HouseoftheDragon panel tomorrow in Hall H to receive this exclusive #HOTDSDCC poster. Check back at 11:30am PT on Saturday for live updates. pic.twitter.com/hgvkGRPuD0 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 22, 2022

Emma D’Arcy plays the main role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen.

Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans portray Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Otto Hightower.

The Game Of Thrones is based on the characters and prequel book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. He has written it alongside Ryan J. Condale, Sara Hessm Charmaine De Grate, Gabe Fonseca, Kevin Lau, Ira Parker and Eileen Shim.

The direction is helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta Vasant Patel.

Comments