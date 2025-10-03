Mom wins video game tournament while holding her 5-day-old baby

A new mother gamer is going viral after winning a video game tournament in Florida while holding her newborn just five days after giving birth via Caesarean section.

The gamer mom, who goes by the handle Legi0n, entered a Mortal Kombat XL tournament Saturday hosted by Juicy Game Night in Orlando, Fla.

The now viral Mom Legi0n defeated three other players, including her own husband, while holding newborn Cereza in her arms.

The gamer said Cereza was born Sept. 22 via C-section, after her uterus nearly ruptured.

“I only won because she coached me mid set,” Legi0n joked on social media.

The victory earned the player a $28 prize and a trip to the DreamHack Atlanta gaming festival in late October.

Read Also: Hungarian Ice skater sets Guinness World Record with 136 rope skips on ice

In other news, Hungarian figure skater Eszter Szombathelyi has engraved her name into the Guinness World Records after giving an astonishing viral performance of 136 rope skips in one minute, while wearing ice skates.

The record-breaking performance occurred in Sun Valley, Idaho, where Eszter Szombathelyi presented her muscularity and creativity by combining jump rope with figure skating.

Eszter Szombathelyi, an agile athlete, holds both Junior and Senior National Champion titles in Hungary. Her viral achievement crushed the previous Guinness benchmark of 45 skips, achieving the target with delicacy and exactness.

“I want to inspire other ice skaters and performers to dream big and show them that anything is possible if we are brave enough to try,” Eszter Szombathelyi told Guinness World Records. “I want to bring new and exciting acrobatic moves to figure skating shows.”

Her performance not only set a new record in the sport but also added a fun acrobatic element to traditional figure skating routines. The record has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records and celebrated on social media.