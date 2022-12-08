Gas station bursts into flames after burnout attempt, video goes viral

A horrific video of a gas station going up in flames after an 18-year-old’s burnout stunt went wrong is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in New York state in the United States. Gates Police department shared the viral video on their Facebook account.

Ryan Odell started the burnout stunt in his Mercury Marquis at the gas station. However, the vehicle took off and crashed into it, setting it ablaze. He fled from the crime scene.

Police arrested the teenager from his home after getting hold of the vehicle’s partial license plate and its model through a witness.

He confessed to his crime and was charged with Criminal Mischief 4th degree and leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident. Moreover, he got appearance tickets to return to Gates Court later.

It was dangerous behaviour on the driver’s behalf. He was performing the stunts in a place surrounded by flammable chemicals.

Netizens lashed out at the teenager for his behaviour and thanked the police for tracking him down. A user wrote, “Crazy people! Thank you officers – great work!” while another stated, ” This is our future…”

A third netizen wrote, “Inexperienced young showoff. Someone who thought they were indestructible and could do what they saw on their video game.”

