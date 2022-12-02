Viral: Gatecrashing wedding made MBA student wash dishes

A video went viral when an MBA student enjoyed free food after gatecrashing a wedding in Bhopal, India but he had to wash the dishes when he was caught red-handed.

In movies gatecrashing wedding might seem interesting and exciting but in real life, it is may turn out to be a risky attempt.

MBA student made to wash dishes after he’s caught gatecrashing a wedding uninvited#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/XxrO4l4cjR — Take One (@takeonedigital) December 1, 2022



An MBA student from the Indian state of Bhopal went to a wedding uninvited and started eating expensive food.

But to his bad luck, he was caught red-handed and a video of him washing dishes as punishment went viral. People can be heard in the background asking the guy to clean the dishes well.

Another person asked him to clean it well, and how do you clean these at home.

