‘Ghost’ walks on rooftops, video goes viral

A video of a white ghost roaming on the top of a building in Varanasi city in India is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed a woman floating in a white gown on the rooftop of VDA Colony in the Badi Gabi area.



An Indian news agency reported that panic spread when the video of the “ghost sightings” went viral. Some even refused to get out of the house out of fear.

Then, three more videos of the ghost went viral, causing more restlessness.

Suresh Singh, a resident, said the resident contacted the police when the situation was not getting any better.

“It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth,” he said.

A case was filed against unknown persons at Bhelupur police station.

“There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area,” Inspector Ramakant Dubey said.

The District Commissioner of Police asked the people to refrain from circulating such clips as it is fake.

