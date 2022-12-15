Giant python attacks its handler; horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a giant python attacking and biting its handler’s hand is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video was shared by user laris_a9393. It showed the snake handler securing the python in front of a woman who was carrying a baby.

A dog was also roaming around it.

The reptile coiled itself suddenly around the man’s handle. The woman, screaming in horror, came forward to help. The others followed suit and tried to help.

She took the baby away from the scene for safety while the dog did not get involved.

The viral video of the python attack has thousands of likes and posted comments on how the situation should have been handled.

“My first reaction would have been to get the baby to safety… there is nothing the mother could do to help so don’t get in the way.”

“Good nice… I don’t understand why people want to make pet for every wild animal. Python meant for forest not home else enjoy such situations.”

“Remember in a snack attack like that you bend the tail as far back as you can.”

“I hope he’s okay.”

