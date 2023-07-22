Giant sea lion nearly crushes woman, video goes viral

A video of a woman nearly getting crushed by a giant sea lion in Spain is going viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter. The sea creature wriggled out of the swimming pool and crossed the surrounding pool.

The female aquarium employee came to push the sea lion into the pool. The creature fell on top of her and they landed on the ground. She stood up and checked on the sea lion.

Squashed by Triton: Escaped sea lion belly flops onto employee who tries to push the 330-pound beast back into its enclosure at marine park in Mallorca That was like trying to push Chris Christie back into New Jersey.🙈https://t.co/4dbt3GNN23 pic.twitter.com/U9MRRSkMGG — Forever Trumper (@FanaTeresafana) July 18, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that people have been attacked by fishes and sea creatures in aquariums.

A six-year-old boy has been injured after a dolphin mistakenly took his hand for food at an aquarium in Ukraine in 2021.

A shocking video shows a dolphin leaping out of the water and biting the six-year-old boy’s hand after he held his hand over a pool at the Nemo Dolphinarium.

The boy, who was attempting to touch the mammal, was rushed to hospital with deep cuts and was given several stitches.

According to the dolphin’s trainer, the animal was not hungry or aggressive.

Officials added the incident took place after visitors were warned not to approach the edge of the pool or put their hands in the water.

Olena Komogorova, the Dolphinarium’s head trainer, said: ‘A hand, stretched above the water, means that somebody offers a treat.’

The boy’s mother said her son held his hand above the water trying to stroke the dolphin.

Speaking with local media, the woman reportedly blamed herself for what happened and said she would not sue the aquarium.