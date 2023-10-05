27.9 C
Viral: Girl, 8, puts up 'father for sale' poster after minor disagreement

Web Desk
A hilarious photo went viral on social media that showed a poster put up by an eight-year-old girl who tried to sale her father following a minor disagreement.

An eight-year-old girl tried to get rid of her father following a minor disagreement at home by putting him up for sale.

The photo of a handwritten poster was shared on X by a user @Malavtweets which read, “father for sale on ₹ 2,00000 ring bell for more info”.

The user captioned the photo, “A minor disagreement and 8-year-old decided to put up a Father For Sale notice out of our apartment door. Methinks I am not valued enough.”

Netizens gave mixed reactions on the viral photo. A user wrote, “Without getting into the merits of putting you up for sale, I must say I am pleased to see a display of cursive writing amongst the young. What was once a routine thing is now a dying art.”.

Viral: Little girl makes her own laptop in three hours

Another said, “How can a kid even imagine “selling off” anyone, let alone a parent, unless the kid has encountered such statements before? I fail to see any cuteness here.”

Last week, a similar post on X went viral. Joel Berry, an author and the managing editor of a satire website called The Babylon Bee, shared a picture of a ‘threatening’ handwritten letter addressed to him.

The note, with its childish handwriting and misspelt words, was written by his eight-year-old child. It said, “Joel Berry ergent mail open Emedietly. Dear Joel Berry, for your kids you must let them watch Iron man tonight or you will be killed. FROM: Govormet”.

