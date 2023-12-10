Girl jumps in front of train after mother scolded her for skipping school

In a shocking incident that went viral online, a 13-year-old girl jumped in front of a train after mother scolded her for skipping school.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where 13-year-old Khushi Sharma was unwilling to go to school. Angered by this, her mother scolded and slapped her as she insisted on her daughter going to school.

However, instead of going to school, Khushi, the daughter of Ranveer Sharma, went to the railway track and jumped in front of the train.

Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police, who took her body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Khushi’s father said that her brother is studying in class 12, while her younger sister studies in class 8. It is believed that the girl was upset over her mother’s repeated scoldings.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy committed suicide after his mother scolded him for excessive use of his phone.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Telangana, where a 14-year-old boy named Sai Charan took his life after his mother scolded him for spending excessive time on his cell phone.

Despite his mother’s advice to focus on his studies, Charan was unable to cope with the scolding and hanged himself in his house while alone.

When the mother returned home she discovered the distressing scene, finding the door closed. With the help of neighbors, they broke down the door and found Charan’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.