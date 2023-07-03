WATCH: Girl dragged on road by motorcyclists during robbery

The video of a girl being dragged along a road by motorcyclists, who snatched the former’s mobile phone, is going viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place on MG Road in Indian city Indore, wherein two robbers on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a girl in broad daylight.

The girl was walking to reach her office when the two robbers came from the rear and snatched her mobile phone, while she was talking over it.

As the robbers attempted to snatch the phone away from her, she latched on to it. In the CCTV video – which is going viral on social media, the girl can be seen keeping hold on the mobile phone and being dragged on the road.

However, the suspects managed to grab the phone and fled, while the girl fell on the road and received injuries. The incident was captured on the CCTVs installed at a jewellery showroom near the spot.

In a statement, the police claimed that two persons including a minor boy were caught for snatching the mobile phone from the girl and they are being questioned further.