Girl falls from third floor gallery, horrific video goes viral

A shocking video of a girl falling from the third-floor balcony of a building in Surat, India is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The girl fell face down from the third floor as seen in the viral video. The bystanders, including the elderly, rushed towards her.

The girl’s mother fainted after seeing her daughter’s horrific condition. A couple took the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, an air hostess fell to her death from a skyscraper in Bengaluru.

The victim was an employee of an international airline company as an air hostess and had recently arrived from Dubai to meet her boyfriend.

The accused told the police that he was in a relationship with the victim and they often had fights. He told the police they had a fight, following which the woman fell from the building and died.

he Indian Police officials said after a preliminary probe into the matter revealed that the couple had an argument and then the woman fell from the high-rise.

“The incident was reported by her boyfriend,” police officials added.

The Indian police officials stated that Initially, a case of suicide was registered and Later on, a murder case was registered against the boyfriend as jumping from the fourth floor of the building was not easy.