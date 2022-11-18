Friday, November 18, 2022
Viral: Girl jumps off speeding autorickshaw to escape molestation bid

A minor girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw in India’s Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district after the auto driver allegedly tried to molest her in the moving vehicle.

The incident was caught on nearby CCTV.

A video has gone viral on social media where the victim can be seen jumping out of the vehicle on a busy road in broad daylight to escape the molestation bid.

The accused driver, identified as Syed Akbar Hameed, was arrested.

As per police, she jumped after noticing the accused’s obscene remarks and sexual advances. Soon after this, several bystanders ran to help the girl, who has sustained injuries on her head during the escape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, a case was registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

