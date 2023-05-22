Girl plays with huge spiders without fear, scary video goes viral

A video of a small girl playing with two huge spiders without fear is going viral on social media.

The scary video was shared by “Interesting Channel” on Twitter. The clip showed her interaction with the large spiders. The arachnids crawled on her as she played with them without any fear.

The “Addams Family” theme music played on the video.

The hair-raising clip got thousands of views. Twitter users expressed their shock with their comments.

Nope

Part of me screams the spiders with fire. But also the rest says this is cute.

It is not the first video of a girl playing with large spiders without fear.

A spine-chilling video of a little girl playing with a gigantic spider surfaced on social media, leaving people stunned. The girl in the video appeared completely unfazed by the spider as it crept up and down her arm.

This Spider girl

In the viral video, she can be seen enjoying the act instead of screaming in fright. The video has been uploaded on Twitter by the account Best Videos with a caption that reads, “This Spider-Girl.”