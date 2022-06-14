Girl thrashes six harassers with martial arts skills, video goes viral

A video of a woman single-handedly thrashing six harassers with her martial arts skills is going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video on Twitter, the six men harassed and cornered her. She took the fight to them and landed astonishing blows and kicks.

The clip has over 3.5 million views. Netizens praised her bravery while some said it was fake.

In reality if you get tornado kicked, you are not getting back up. A kick of that nature is has enough force to break your jaw or put you down for the count. People do it in MMA/UFC all to often, and people don’t stand back up from it. This is staged. — Omni OGW (@VengefulReaper) June 12, 2022

Regardless if it’s fake or staged. It takes alot of courage for women to fight and defend themselves from predators — Rookie moon cub 🐻 (@Rookiecub) June 12, 2022

There is no place for those who harass women anywhere in the world. Respect women because they have earned this respect. — Rehan Satti (@rehansatti87) June 12, 2022

Anyone who did any kind of martial arts or even street fighting can tell that this never happened.. — Ade M 🇵🇱 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@AdeM14292570) June 12, 2022

Earlier, a video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert in a bus has gone viral.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the alleged victim – who practises Muay Thai – was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect began to rub his genitals by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.

The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man. The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him on a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.

