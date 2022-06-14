Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Girl thrashes six harassers with martial arts skills, video goes viral

test

A video of a woman single-handedly thrashing six harassers with her martial arts skills is going viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video on Twitter, the six men harassed and cornered her. She took the fight to them and landed astonishing blows and kicks.

The clip has over 3.5 million views. Netizens praised her bravery while some said it was fake.

Earlier, a video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert in a bus has gone viral.

Related – Viral: Street fight ending in MMA style hand shake confuses netizens

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the alleged victim – who practises Muay Thai – was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect began to rub his genitals by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.

The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man. The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him on a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.