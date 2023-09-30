WATCH: Girl’s hair stuck in Ferris wheel ride

A shocking video came to light from India’s Gujarat state, in which a girl’s hair can be seen stuck in the Ferris wheel ride.

According to the details, the incident occurred during the religious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi – a time when fairs and festivals are held across the country.

The girl – visiting the fair – had reportedly taken the Ferris wheel ride while leaving her hair open, while just after the two rounds the girl started to scream in pain as her hairs got stuck in the ride.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The video was circulating on the photo-sharing platform – Instagram – was viewed over 23 million times which showed that the ride was halted to prevent further harm to the girl.

In the video, it can be seen that the two boys climbed up the Ferris wheel ride in an attempt to free the girl’s hair which was stuck in the wheel’s masts. Failing to untangle the girl’s hair, the boys resorted to cutting her hair with a knife.

The video sparked shock and concern among viewers, as many female viewers have expressed to take more precautions while taking such rides.