Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Web Desk

Girls rescue kitten from inside drain, heartwarming video goes viral

A video of a group of girls saving a kitten stuck inside a drain is going viral across social media platforms. 

The viral video was shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent. The user tweeted the girls noted that the kitten was in the drain when hearing its meows. 

The clip showed one of the girls lying on the ground and stretching her hand inside the drain to get hold of the animal. Their mission was a success. Their happiness said it all. 

She caressed the kitten at the end of the video. 

The footage has thousands of likes. Netizens praised the girls for their action.

Love and kindness are the traits which make us humans. Earlier, a video of a group of construction workers’ clever use of their digger to save a drowning dog went viral.

It showed labourer Abel Murillo seated on the excavator over the flow of water. He has his arms stretched out as the dog came closer to him.

He caught the dog on his first try and his colleagues manoeuvred the machine on the dry land.

