Trailer of Daniel Craig’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ released

The trailer of the sequel of the Hollywood murder mystery film “Knives Out” titled “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was released.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” tells the story of Detective Benoit Blanc who reaches a to investigate a murder case at a Greek private island during the getaway of billionaire Miles Bron with his friends.

Rian Johnson has directed and written “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“. He has also produced the film with Ram Bergman.

Prolific actor Daniel Craig reprises his role of Detective Benoit Blanc while Edward Norton plays Miles Bron.

The film also features prolific actors in the supporting cast with the likes of Serena Williams, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Noah Segan and Ethan Hawke.

The “Knives Out” sequel will release on December 23, 2022.

