NZ v SL: Glenn Phillips scores century against Sri Lanka, video goes viral

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips struck a match-winning century against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture and its video is going viral.

The International Cricket Council shared the viral video of the right-handed batter’s sublime ton on social media application Facebook. It showed him hitting Sri Lanka bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He hit 10 fours and four sixes to reach triple figures.

Moreover, the cricket’s governing body uploaded a video of Kiwi left-arm pacer Trent Boult’s four wicket haul.

New Zealand continued their impressive form in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a comprehensive 65-run win over the 2014 champions in the Super 12 stage game in Sydney.

Last year’s finalists top Group 1 with five points. England, Ireland, Australia are second, third and fourth positives with three points each.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are fifth and sixth with two points each.

