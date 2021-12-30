VIRAL: Goat gives birth to “human-like” baby

The pictures of a baby goat that had features similar to that of a human baby in India is going viral.

The picture of the strange goat with a human-like head, born in Cachar district in the state of Assam state, was shared on Twitter by The Intrepid Journalism. It has left the netizens shocked.

The pictures are not suitable for minors and viewer discretion is advised.

The strange kid’s – that was born to a goat owned by a man named Shankar Das, several parts of the body along with its forehead, eyes and mouth resembled that of a human. It did not even have a tail.

The baby animal died shortly after its birth and was buried later.

The people visited the home in large numbers to look at the strange animal. The locals also took pictures of it before sharing it on social media outlets.

India has seen its fair share of mutant animal births recently.

Earlier, a rare calf with had two heads and three eyes during a festival season was born in the Nabrangpur district of the Odisha state.

It was born to a cow which was owned by a farmer named Dhaniram. The farmer along with his family members was taken by surprise over what had happened.

