VIRAL: Google – Year in Search 2021 video highlights important events

World’s largest search engine Google recently shared its “Google – Year in Search 2021” video that captures inspirational moments from the past 12 months.

The three-minute video sees the resiliency and people sharing their experiences on how they dealt with and overcame mental stress, anxiety as the coronavirus pandemic is looming for the past two years.

This year the world searched “how to heal” more than ever. Whether people are honoring a loved one or reuniting with family, they’re finding ways to come back stronger than before. Explore more trends from the year at https://t.co/UHWWW1UBwg pic.twitter.com/XwSHmlMLmr — Google (@Google) December 9, 2021

The search engine mentioned that Google users searched for ways to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. They also looked for ways to serve the community during tough times.

The video sees users searching for ways to be themselves and leaders speaking and encouraging others to take a stand and play their role in tackling environmental degradation.

It also depicts heartwarming moments of the returns of crowds in events such as sporting events, theatres, cinemas, concerts and other musical events.

“Google – Year in Search 2021” video sees justice being served to the victims of racial attacks in the United States. Moreover, It highlights the protests of the Asian community against discrimination.

