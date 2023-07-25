Govt employee swallows 4500 rupees given as bribe

A video of a civil servant spitting out currency notes he swallowed after getting caught for taking bribe in India is going viral.

An Indian news agency reported that Gajendra Singh, a patwari of Madhya Pradesh state’s revenue department, had demanded INR5,000 (PKR 17,412.65) from complainant Chandan Singh Lodhi in a property case.

The latter complained to the Special Police Establishment, who caught him accepting INR4,500 (PKR15,671.38) bribe in his private office.

He swallowed the cash to avoid getting caught. The officials brought him to a hospital, where the currency notes were extracted from his mouth after a lot of effort.

SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu, speaking with the media, said that Gajendra Singh was doing well.

“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe,” he said. “After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine.”

It is not the first time that civil servants have swallowed bribe money to avoid getting caught in India.

Earlier, a video of a police officer swallowing cash to remove bribery evidence is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

⁦⁦@HaryanaPolice27⁩ cop caught red handed taking bribe at Faridabad. swallows bribe money ⁦@cmohry⁩ pic.twitter.com/bjEYYrr4LQ — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) December 13, 2022

The viral video showed the vigilance team grappling with sub-inspector Mahendra Ula to recover the bribery money. He put the money inside his mouth and swallowed the currency notes.

Another man, allegedly the cop’s partner-in-crime, tried to get involved between the vigilance team and the suspect but was kept at bay.

A foreign news agency reported that Mahendra Ula, who hails from Haryana, was allegedly taking bribes from a man named Shambhu Nath, who took action against the accused for stealing his buffalo.

He demanded INR10,000 from a man Shambu Nath to start proceedings in a buffalo theft case. He had already received INR6,000.

The vigilance team arrested the police officer red-handed after careful planning.