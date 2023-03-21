Viral: Govt official dies of cardiac arrest while dancing

In a shocking video, a govt official died after suffering from cardiac arrest while dancing at a party.

Every now and then videos go viral on the internet where people collapsing during dance, work or walk and mostly it is caused by sudden heart attack.

In one such incident, a government officer hailing from the Indian city of Bhopal suddenly collapsed because of cardiac arrest while dancing at a party with the officers and employees of the department.

The video shows a group of men dancing together in an event. Everything goes well until one of them falls down on his knees and unable to stand up. It was found out later that the man was declared dead.

Comments