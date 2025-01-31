VIDEO: Grab the cash! Chinese company offers unique bonus

A Chinese company found a unique wau to reward its employees, piling up $11 million cash in table and asking the workers to grab as much as they can in 15 minutes.
The Chinese corporation elevated the year-end bonus to a new level; forget about direct deposits and performance appraisals.
According to reports, the crane manufacturer placed $11 million in cash on a table and instructed its staff to remove as much as they could in 15 minutes.
A video of the incident first appeared on Weibo and Douyin, two Chinese social media sites, and then on Instagram and X and has gone viral.
As workers hastily collected, tallied, and packed their bonuses into bags, the video showed a huge table piled high with cash. According to reports, one employee was able to count 1,00,000 yuan in the allotted time.
The internet was split on the viral spectacle. Some people found it humorous, while others believed it to be more of a ploy than a real prize.
Regardless of whether this approach to employee rewards works or is merely a gaudy marketing gimmick, one thing is certain: it gets people talking.