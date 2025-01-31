web analytics
VIDEO: Grab the cash! Chinese company offers unique bonus

A Chinese company found a unique wau to reward its employees, piling up $11 million cash in table and asking the workers to grab as much as they can in 15 minutes.

The Chinese corporation elevated the year-end bonus to a new level; forget about direct deposits and performance appraisals.

According to reports, the crane manufacturer placed $11 million in cash on a table and instructed its staff to remove as much as they could in 15 minutes.

A video of the incident first appeared on Weibo and Douyin, two Chinese social media sites, and then on Instagram and X and has gone viral.

As workers hastily collected, tallied, and packed their bonuses into bags, the video showed a huge table piled high with cash. According to reports, one employee was able to count 1,00,000 yuan  in the allotted time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

The internet was split on the viral spectacle. Some people found it humorous, while others believed it to be more of a ploy than a real prize.

Regardless of whether this approach to employee rewards works or is merely a gaudy marketing gimmick, one thing is certain: it gets people talking.

