Viral: Groom enters dancing with Light Sabre on Star Wars themed wedding

A groom entering his wedding venue dancing with a Star Wars-themed light sabre has gone viral over the internet.

Usually, a sub-continent ‘baraat’ enters the wedding venue dancing to traditional Dhol or Shahnai beats and Punjabi music, but this groom decided to give his wedding a Star War theme twist.

A video shared on Instagram shows a groom, entering the venue with a light sabre in his hands. The video was shared by the Instagram account ‘imjustbesti’ and has gone viral with over 253k views and 11k likes.

The groom can be seen dressed in a traditional yellow kurta-pyjama while some of his friends can also be seen wearing Star Wars-themed masks.

In the video, a groom dressed in a yellow kurta-pyjama can be seen entering in the most epic way with his baraat of stormtroopers.

The Star Wars theme song can be heard as soon as the groom enters the venue. As the others come into view, kids and a few adults can be seen dressed as stormtroopers with proper white helmets.

