Viral: Groom eats rasgullas not-stop on stage as bride looks on

A video of a groom eating rasgullas non-stop as the bride looked on in frustration is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram showed the bride – dressed in a traditional red bridal dress – sitting on the stage with her groom who was wearing a white sherwani in their jamaila ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

The woman was unhappy as she looked on with a sullen face. The groom, on the other hand, hogged the rasgullas without any break.

The video got thousands of views from the picture and video-sharing social media application’s users and hundreds of likes.

