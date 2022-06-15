Thursday, June 16, 2022
Viral: Groom punches bride at wedding after losing game

A disturbing video of a groom punching the bride during their wedding ceremony in Uzbekistan is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

The viral video, shared on Twitter, showed them standing on the stage at a function in Uzbekistan after taking competing in a contest. The situation turned south when the bride won the unspecified game.

The groom did not take it well and punched her. The bride, in a state of shock, held her head while two women helped her off the stage.

The groom remained on the stage, however, as if nothing had happened. The best man, on the other hand, was smiling and using his phone.

Netizens expressed their outrage on the incident.

Earlier, a video of an angry groom slapping the bride twice during reception went viral.

The bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage, along with some other relatives. The unhappy-looking groom can be seen feeding the bride sweets, as she turns her face away. The annoyed groom throws the sweets at her in anger.

The bride, in reply, also gets angry and throws the sweet back at the groom. This angers the groom so much that he starts slapping the bride as the crowd is shocked to see the spectacle.

