Viral: Groom punches bride at wedding after losing game

A disturbing video of a groom punching the bride during their wedding ceremony in Uzbekistan is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

The viral video, shared on Twitter, showed them standing on the stage at a function in Uzbekistan after taking competing in a contest. The situation turned south when the bride won the unspecified game.

In Uzbekistan, groom hit the bride right at the wedding in front if guests, relatives, families from both sides. Noone stopped him, noone to defend her.

Footage shows the couple participated in game, after which he hit her.

The groom did not take it well and punched her. The bride, in a state of shock, held her head while two women helped her off the stage.

The groom remained on the stage, however, as if nothing had happened. The best man, on the other hand, was smiling and using his phone.

Netizens expressed their outrage on the incident.

If she is my daughter, he will be my late son in law. — Ali Saifuddin (@AliSaifuddin3) June 13, 2022

what worst than a groom hit the his bride after he lost a game. people that do nothing and let him get away from it. — jefferi chang (@jefferi78) June 13, 2022

If this is his treatment of her in the presence of a host of family, friends, and witnesses on the day of the wedding, what will his treatment of her be behind closed doors with no one present? Will she not be advised and assisted to get out of a situation that could destroy her? — Yvette Regina Lykes (@LykesRegina) June 15, 2022

Bcos she won??? His ego was bruised bcos she won??? Wow!!! — A Beautiful Baldie! 🦋 (@mzibifaka) June 14, 2022

Earlier, a video of an angry groom slapping the bride twice during reception went viral.

The bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage, along with some other relatives. The unhappy-looking groom can be seen feeding the bride sweets, as she turns her face away. The annoyed groom throws the sweets at her in anger.

The bride, in reply, also gets angry and throws the sweet back at the groom. This angers the groom so much that he starts slapping the bride as the crowd is shocked to see the spectacle.

