Viral: Groom receives ‘Lemons’ as wedding gift

A groom from the Indian state of Gujarat was left in joyous wonder after his friends gifted him a box full of lemons at his wedding ceremony.

The price of lemons has skyrocketed in the past few days.

The price of lemons has exceeded Rs200 per kg in Gujrat while the rate has gone over Rs300 in some other regions of the country. To give you a perspective of how insane the new prices are, you should know that the price of lemons before this hike was just Rs50-70 per kg.

गुजरात: राजकोट के धोराजी शहर में एक शादी समारोह के दौरान लोगों ने दूल्हे को नींबू भेंट किए। दिनेश ने बताया, “इस समय राज्य और देश में नींबू की कीमतें बहुत बढ़ गई हैं। इस मौसम में नींबू की बहुत जरूरत पड़ती है। इसलिए मैंने नींबू भेंट किए हैं।” (16.04) pic.twitter.com/ciQ9MlwIC3 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 17, 2022

The insane hike has created uproar in the community as well as on social media, People have been making jokes about the rise in the price of lemons.

The photo of the unusual gift given to the groom at his wedding was shared by ANI on their Twitter account.

The groom’s friend who gifted him the box of lemons said “At this time the prices of lemons in the state and in the country have increased a lot. Lemon is much needed this season. That’s why I have gifted lemons.”

