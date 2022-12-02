Trailer of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ released

The trailer of the upcoming Marvel Studios film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” was released on social media platforms.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” shows protagonist Peter Quill rallying his team to defend the universe and one of their own – on a mission that could mean the end of his gang if not successful while reeling over the death of his gang member Gamora.

James Gunn directed the film based on the comic book of Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Elizabeth Debicki are playing Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Mantis and Ayesha.

Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voiced Groot and Rocket.

A Christmas gift for all 🎁 Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FnMFopG4Aq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 2, 2022

Kevin Feige produced the film. Lars P. Winther is the co-producer. Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Simon Hatt, Nikolas Korda and Sara Smith are the executive producers/

The film is slated to be released on May 5, 2023.

It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, “The Marvels“, “Blade“, “Captain America: New World Order” and “Thunderbolts“.

