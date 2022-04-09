Viral: Guinness World Records shares video of highest slackline walk

A video of a man walking barefoot on a slackline suspended between hot air ballons to set Guinness World Records for the ‘Highest slackline walk’ has gone viral on social media.

The breathtaking clip features Rafael Zugno Bridi, 34, walking barefoot on a slackline suspended between two hot air balloons at 6,236 feet above ground, an altitude twice the height of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)



The Brazilian walked the 18-metre-long and 1-inch wide crossing over Praia Grande in Brazil’s Santa Catarina on December 2, 2021, according to Guinness.

“This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified),” GWR added in the post.

Bridi gave an astounding description of the experience of walking among the clouds.

Read More: SUPER LIMOUSINE BREAKS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD OF LONGEST CAR

He said, “The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice, and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion.”

Comments