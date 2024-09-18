WATCH: Gulbadin Naib stuns Phehlukwayo with dramatic run-out

Afghanistan’s all-rounder Gulbadin Naib left South Africa stunned after running out Andile Phehlukwayo in a dramatic way.

The first ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium saw South Africa’s batting lineup tumbled after they opted to bat first against Afghanistan.

At one point, South Africa were reeling at 36 for six in 7.3 overs with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Allah Ghazanfar picking up three wickets each.

Coming to bat at seventh, Andile Phehlukwayo was run out by all-rounder Gulbadin Naib without disturbing the scoreboard.

The dramatic incident occurred on the last ball of the 10th over when Phehlukwayo survived an LBW call on Allah Ghazanfar’s delivery and went out of the crease with the ball still in play.

Without knowing the whereabouts of the delivery, the South African attempted to sneak a single as Gulbadin Naib was stationed at the leg slip.

As soon as Andile Phehlukwayo left the crease, the Afghanistan all-rounder threw the ball at stumps and dislodged the bails, leaving the South African startled and confused.

He then took a look at the square leg umpire, who ruled him run-out, leaving South Africa at 36 for the loss of seven wickets in their first 10 overs.

It is worth mentioning here that Naib took social media by storm after he was accused of faking a hamstring injury during their must-win game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 25.

With Afghanistan ahead by two runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method when the third rain interruption threatened to stop play, Gulbadin Naib, fielding at first slip, suddenly clutched his hamstring and went down, sparking outrage among commentators and fans alike.

The “dramatic” incident occurred as light drizzle started at the Arnos Vale Ground, and Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott was seen instructing his players to “slow down the game”, aware that a rain delay would put Afghanistan on course to reach the semi-finals.