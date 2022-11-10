Viral: Gun found inside raw chicken in luggage at Florida airport

The transportation security administration (TSA) has found a handgun inside a raw chicken in a luggage at Florida airport.

In pictures posted on the official Instagram account, the handgun can be seen stuffed inside a raw chicken. The security officers spotted an item wrapped in a plastic cover inside a raw chicken. Upon unwrapping, the officers were shocked to see a handgun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Tips & Dad Joke Hits 🎶 (@tsa)

The traveller carrying the gun in the raw chicken inside his luggage bag was not identified in the post shared on Instagram and it’s not confirmed whether he was arrested or not.

According to TSA, seafood, meat and other non-liquid food is allowed at airport but they must be declared at the check-in or ticket counter.

