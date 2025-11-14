Viral: Gyrocopter emergency landing captured on camera

A gyrocopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a field near Lostock, Greater Manchester, after the aircraft’s fan was damaged mid-air.

A gyropcopter looks like a helicopter but its engine works differently.

Witnesses reported seeing the black aircraft spinning before it fell out of the sky on Thursday afternoon. It crash landed into a field near the village of Lostock at around 1.25pm.

The pilot was forced to perform a hard landing after the propeller of the vehicle was struck mid-air, according to the Manchester Evening News.

A witness captures the moment the gyrocopter leans to the right and falls out of the sky.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: ‘We were called to reports of a gyrocopter crash on Kilworth Drive in Lostock, Bolton. Officers attended the scene and located the pilot, a man in his 60s. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.”

He further said that it was believed that it was a forced landing rather than a crash. Air accident investigators are currently looking into the incident.

Fire crews from Bolton Central, Eccles and Atherton, along with the technical rescue unit from Leigh, attended the scene. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said they made the aircraft and the surrounding area safe and were on site for around 45 minutes.