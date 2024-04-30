Hania Aamir steals the show with latest reel, pictures

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir stole the show with her modern, chic look in the latest set of pictures and reel, going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Hania Aamir treated her 13.5 million followers with yet another style reel, after a stunning picture dump, as she decked up in contemporary, Eastern attire, for her cousin’s mehendi night.

The reel video, captioned with song lyrics “kya main samjhoon?” and styling credits, see the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ star flaunting wedding guest style, while the Bollywood number ‘Billo Rani’ played in the background. The fashionista wore a peach-hued floor-length peshwas by ace designer Hussain Rehar, paired with a stone-studded choker and finished off with dewy glam makeup and middle-parted poker-straight hair for the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Yesterday, she also posted a nine-photo dump of the same look, captioned simply with an emoji and the same credits.

WATCH: Zaviyar Nauman owns dance floor at Hania Aamir’s family wedding