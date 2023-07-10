It’s always been you: Haris Rauf drops first pictures with wife Muzna

Pakistan’s first-choice pacer Haris Rauf shared pictures from his wedding festivities along with a heartwarming tribute for his wife Muzna Masood.

Days after tying the knot, Rauf posted the first pictures with his wife on social media along with a loving note for his better half, as he embarked on this new journey of life.

The three-picture gallery on Instagram from their Mehendi, Baraat and Valima events respectively, was captioned with, “It’s always been you,” along with a red heart sticker.

In a portrait from the rukhsati ceremony, the sportsperson wore a black sherwani, while his bride looked stunning in a traditional red and gold ensemble.

For the reception day photo shoot at a cricket stadium, Rauf looked dapper in a cream-hued coat and black pants, whereas, Muzna slipped in a blush pink lehenga with a long trail at the back.

For the unversed, the wedding celebrations of A-list cricketer Haris Rauf and Islamabad-based model Muzna Masood Malik took place in the capital city earlier this week, after they got nikkahfied in a close-knit affair last year.

The private events were attended by close family and friends, while the national cricketers, who were busy with a training camp in Karachi, couldn’t fly to Islamabad to attend the wedding of their fellow.

