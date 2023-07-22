India’s Harmanpreet Kaur misbehaves with umpire, videos go viral

Videos of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur making objectionable gestures and giving controversial statements on umpires after the third Women’s ODI against Bangladesh ended in a tie are going viral.

The video showed the right-handed batter trying to sweep a delivery from spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over. However, the ball hit her pad and went into the hands of first slip. She was given LBW.

The 34-year-old, furious with the umpire’s decision, reacted by destroying the stumps with her bat instead of showing sportsmanship.

After the match ended in a thrilling tie, Harmanpreet Kaur went into a tirade against the umpire in the post-match presentation. She cited “poor umpiring” as one of the reasons for the team’s loss.

“I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed” ~ Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ytdJP13Z84 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game,” she said. “Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.”

The batter added, “They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires.”