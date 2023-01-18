Harshdeep Kaur croons Naseebo Lal, Abida Parveen’s ‘Tu Jhoom’

A clip of Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur from her recent UAE concert is going viral on social media as she croons Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s soulful number ‘Tu Jhoom’.

The Sufi singer took the stage at the City of Gold with the veteran singer Rekha Bhardwaj earlier this week, when Kaur fulfilled the wish of attendees by singing the iconic song by the powerhouse performers.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video originally published by a Lahore-based influencer on the photo and video sharing application, got several reshares from social media pages and drew mixed reviews from netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

While several loved the cross-border connection via art and music and appreciated the singer for it, some keyboard warriors criticized Kaur for not doing justice to such a hit song.

It is pertinent to mention that Harshdeep Kaur is one of the top artists in the Indian film industry and has made herself a name, owing to her distinguished voice. She has also lent vocals to songs ‘Ik Pal’ and ‘Behka Na’ in the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

About the chart-topping number, the debut collaboration of Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen in ‘Coke Studio season 14’ smashed the records with its release last year.

Viral: Naseebo Lal’s son breaks the internet with ‘Tu Jhoom’ rendition

‘Tu Jhoom’ garnered millions of views on the video platform YouTube, in addition to countless heartwarming reaction clips. It was among the top songs of the show and stayed atop the music charts for several weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseebo Lal (Official) (@naseebo_lalofficial)

Moreover, ‘Tu Jhoom’ also got a feature in MCU’s superhit miniseries, ‘Ms Marvel’.

Comments