30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

AFG vs IRE: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi Break Ramadan Fast On Field

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

During the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland on Tuesday, a momentary pause occurred as players from the Asian team broke their fast amid the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were observed having their ‘Iftar’ meal on the field to break their fast following the 40th over of their batting innings.

Meanwhile, their teammates joined by support staff members offered prayers and broke the fast inside the dressing room.

While it’s common for players from Afghanistan and Pakistan to offer namaz on the field during international matches, this occasion marked a rare instance of cricketers breaking their fast on the field.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.