AFG vs IRE: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi Break Ramadan Fast On Field

During the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland on Tuesday, a momentary pause occurred as players from the Asian team broke their fast amid the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were observed having their ‘Iftar’ meal on the field to break their fast following the 40th over of their batting innings.

During the third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE yesterday, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Muhammed Nabi took a break for a while to break their fast at the time of sunset. Both batsmen – along with entire Afg team – were fasting during the match.pic.twitter.com/6EnX2tpSke — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) March 13, 2024

Meanwhile, their teammates joined by support staff members offered prayers and broke the fast inside the dressing room.

While it’s common for players from Afghanistan and Pakistan to offer namaz on the field during international matches, this occasion marked a rare instance of cricketers breaking their fast on the field.