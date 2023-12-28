WATCH: Hassan Ali entertains MCG crowd, they follow his dance moves

Pakistan’s international cricketer, Hassan Ali, acted out former Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes’ famous crowd-stretch on day three of the ongoing AUS vs PAK Boxing Day Test at the MCG, where the Pakistani pacer was seen having fun with the spectators.

Pakistan started the third day at 194-6 and was all out after scoring 264 runs, conceding a lead of 54 runs to the hosts. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket team came out strongly with the ball, however, picking four early wickets against Australia.

Mir Hamza and Shaheen Afridi both took two wickets each on either side of the lunch break. Mir Hamza created a hat-trick chance by removing David Warner and Travis Head off two consecutive deliveries.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh made a partnership of 153 runs and rescued the Australian innings before Marsh was dismissed by a spectacular one-handed catch at slip by Agha Salman for 96 runs.

The spectators followed Hassan’s moves quite in sync, as the fast bowler seemed to be enjoying himself.

Australia finished day three at 187-6, losing the wicket of Steve Smith with the last ball of the day. Their lead currently stands at 241.

Watch Hassan Ali dance moves: