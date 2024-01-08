Hassan Ali’s aggressive response to fan after ‘catch’ remark goes viral

A video of Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali giving an aggressive response to a fan mocking his catching skills after the third Test against Australia in Sydney is going viral on social media.

Australia completed the clean sweep over Pakistan after winning the third and final Test by eight wickets on Saturday.

Hassan Ali, who finished with just two wickets in the series, had an altercation when he went to the stands to sign autographs. The viral video showed the fan telling the player, “Come here, let me teach you how to catch.”

The right-arm pacer got aggressive and replied, “Sure, come here. Who will teach me how to catch?”

Hassan Ali after the match got angry with a “Fan” who said,

“آ تجھے کیچ پکڑنا سکھاؤں”.pic.twitter.com/HqT4nzLVQN — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) January 8, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Hassan Ali was mercilessly trolled for dropping Australia batter Matthew Wade’s crucial catch in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had to defend 22 runs from two overs to qualify for the final against New Zealand.

Three runs came off the first two balls of the 19th over, bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

Hasan Ali dropped the catch at deep midwicket region on the third ball. It proved to be a costly mistake as Matthew Wade struck three consecutive sixes to win the game.

Australia went on to beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win their first T20 World Cup title.

