‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah meets his ‘lifelong idol’ Tom Cruise

Indian actor Taha Shah Badussha cannot hold the fanboy in him as he met his ‘lifelong idol’ and Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Bollywood heartthrob and internet’s latest obsession, Taha Shah Badussha aka Nawab Tajdar Baloch of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ gave his followers an inside peek of his catch-up with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

“Pinch me! Just met my lifelong idol. The one and only Tom Cruise!” he wrote in the caption of the two-visual gallery, which sees the two all smiles for the capture, while the following video featured a brief interaction of them.

Thousands of social users liked the post, while a number of them turned to the comments section, gushing over the good looks in the visuals.

On the work front, Shah received acclaim all across, for his stellar performance as Nawab Tajdar, the love interest of Alamzeb, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Manisha Koirala.

The eight-episodic series is now streaming on OTT giant Netflix.