WATCH: Helicopter crashes after pilot loses control during takeoff

A video of an out-of-control helicopter crashing into bits during takeoff is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video of the crash showed the helicopter taking off from a mini helipad. The pilot lost control of the flying machine, which crashed and broke into pieces. 

A man’s instructions for the pilot had gone on deaf ears. 

The video has a staggering 2.4 million views. Here’s what netizens had to say about it.

It is not the first time that planes and helicopters have crashed during takeoffs because of different reasons. People have been killed and injured in the incidents.

In 2016, a cargo jet crashed shortly after takeoff in South America, leeft four people dead and one wounded.

The plane, a Boeing 727-200 operated by Colombian airliner Aerosucre, had just taken off the German Olano airport in Colombia when it encountered some problems, reported the Airlive.

The aircraft had five crew on board. Two people were rescued alive, but one later died in the hospital and three more died at the scene, according to the Colombian Red Cross.

