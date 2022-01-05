VIRAL: Here’s how a child exemplifies meaning of self-care

A video of a six-year-old waking up at six in the morning and going on to complete household chores before going to school is going viral on social media.

The YouTube video – uploaded on the social media application TikTok initially – sees the child getting up after the alarm went off. He then turned on the electric fire and picked the clothes from the cupboard, which he vacuum cleaned.

He then brushed his teeth and ate breakfast after that. After he got done, he washed the dishes and cleaned the toilet and the shower.

The six-old-year put a new tissue box inside its holder and washed his face with one of the tissue. He proceeded to mop the floor. He then cleaned his clothes in the washing machine.

The child then rolled over a foot massed towards his mother who was sitting on the couch. He left for school once he polished his shoes.

The social media users showered praise for not only taking care of himself but for his mother as well.

“I’ll trade you. my six-year-old yells at me if I walk in front of the tv,” a user wrote while another mentioned that the boy was more mature than him given that he was twice more than age of him.

