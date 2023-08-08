Hiba Aziz, Zainab Shabbir join ‘What Jhumka’ bandwagon; video goes viral

Hiba Aziz and Zainab Shabbir recreated the dance steps of the Bollywood song ‘What Jhumka’ and its video is going viral on social media.

Hiba Aziz shared a video of them dancing to the melody from the Bollywood film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hibba Aziz (@hibbaay)

The actress stated that it took 10 takes for them to perfect the steps.

The video has been liked by over 40,000 Instagrammers. The tally continues to increase by the second.

The song from the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

It is the hottest trend on social media as celebrities and content creators recreate the dance steps of its stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

It is pertinent to mention that Fatima Effendi and Shazeal Shoukat, who will share the screen in the upcoming serial ‘Adawat‘, hopped on to the ‘What Jumka’ bandwagon. The celebrities shared a video of them dancing to the song from the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

Moreover, celebrity couple Hira Khan and husband Arslan Khan shook their legs to the super hit song.