27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Hiba Aziz, Zainab Shabbir join ‘What Jhumka’ bandwagon; video goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hiba Aziz and Zainab Shabbir recreated the dance steps of the Bollywood song ‘What Jhumka’ and its video is going viral on social media. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Hiba Aziz shared a video of them dancing to the melody from the Bollywood film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hibba Aziz (@hibbaay)

The actress stated that it took 10 takes for them to perfect the steps. 

The video has been liked by over 40,000 Instagrammers. The tally continues to increase by the second. 

The song from the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

It is the hottest trend on social media as celebrities and content creators recreate the dance steps of its stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Related – Viral: Harshaali Malhotra joins the ‘What Jhumka’ bandwagon

It is pertinent to mention that Fatima Effendi and Shazeal Shoukat, who will share the screen in the upcoming serial ‘Adawat‘, hopped on to the ‘What Jumka’ bandwagon. The celebrities shared a video of them dancing to the song from the sets. 

Moreover, celebrity couple Hira Khan and husband Arslan Khan shook their legs to the super hit song. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.