Hiba Bukhari’s picture with husband Arez Ahmed goes viral

Actor Hiba Bukhari shared a picture of her with her husband Arez Ahmed and it is going viral on social media.

The actor posted the viral picture on Instagram. Her social media post got thousands of likes from social media users.

Actor Hiba Bukhari announced her engagement to fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December last year on Instagram. They married in January this year.

Actor Hiba Bukhari recently tied the knot with co-celebrity Arez Ahmed and has placed a strict condition on her nikkahnama.

The celebrity, in an interview with a private news channel, revealed that the clause prohibits her spouse to have a second marriage.

The actor, speaking with a private news channel, admitted to having objections over men having multiple marriages. Her husband revealed that she got it written on her nikkahnama.

She went on to say that including such conditions is a right and felt like exercising all of her legal rights when signing the marriage document.

Hiba Bukhari has a big fanbase with millions of followers on Instagram. She takes to the platform to share pictures of herself, family moments and professional life.

The actor has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry. Her performances in many serials have been praised by fans and critics alike.

