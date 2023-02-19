Hira Khan’s wedding pictures, videos go viral

Newlywed actor Hira Khan and actor-husband Arsalan Khan’s wedding pictures and videos are going viral on Instagram.

The pictures showed the celebrity couple in a happy mood. They took pictures of themselves with close ones, friends and their celebrity friends.

In the caption, Hira Khan jokingly defined Arsalan Khan as a “cartoon character”.

Earlier, she shared pictures and videos of the pre-wedding celebrations on interactive applications.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor got hitched to her best friend this month. She shared a clip of her hearty proposal to beau Arslan.

Hira Khan broke the norms and went on one knee for her best friend to pop the engagement ring and questioned him following a flashmob routine.

In the caption of her Insta post, the celebrity wrote, “Love is calm, kind and compassionate. Every fight doesnt mean toxicity and jumping from one person to another.”

“You taught me that love is more than butterflies and the famous ‘rush’. You taught me that the fight has to end, not the relationship. Thank you for making me believe that my fairytale existed,” she added for Arslan.

“Since, according to you I couldn’t really surprise you ever since we have met – so here’s a little proposal for the person who is my best friend and deserves the world!🌎Lets get married!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar’ earlier.

