Hira Khan, husband Arslan Khan’s latest pictures go viral

The honeymoon pictures of actor Hira Khan and Arslan Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The celebrity couple are spending their honeymoon in Thailand. The pictures showed them in a happy mood at the Sky Bar in the capital Bangkok.

Hira Khan got engaged to Arslan Khan in February this year. The ‘Mere Humsafar‘ star turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and shared a clip of her hearty proposal to beau Arslan.

They tied the knot in the same month. Their wedding pictures and videos are going viral on Instagram. They took pictures of themselves with close ones, friends and their celebrity friends.

In the caption, Hira Khan jokingly defined Arsalan Khan as a “cartoon character”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hira Khan was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si‘ as the main protagonist, Sara. She also received love and acclaim for her portrayal of Roomi in the mega-buster play ‘Mere Humsafar‘ earlier.