Hira Khan lip-syncs Dil Dil Pakistan, Jazba-e-Junoon

Actor and model Hira Khan shared a video of her lip-syncing evergreen national songs Dil Dil Pakistan and Jazba-e-Junoon and it is going viral.

Hira Khan shared the viral video on the social media application Instagram. It got thousands of likes from the platform’s users.

Mere Humsafar star has quite a following on social media. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram to share visuals from her personal and professional happenings.

She is currently seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial Mere Humsafar where she is playing a negative role of Roomi Raees Ahmed.

Her character is that of a spoiled college student whose sights are set on getting married since childhood.

Speaking about her journey in showbiz industry, the actor revealed she had an interest in activities such as dancing, theatre, creative writing and photography but did not want to pursue it as a career.

The actor, who is a Digital Marketing Management graduate, said she applied for internships abroad. She recalled her entering a beauty contest in Thailand just to have some confidence.

Hira Khan said her travel visa to Bahrain rejected and she went to Thailand for the competition and emerged as the winner.

Hira Khan said she got approached to work in projects following her win. She added her mother told her to return and complete her education as they had spent a lot of money on it.

